VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is accepting new students to enroll in free GED and English as a second language classes.
The Lowndes County Adult Education program is located at 4089 Val Tech Road and classes are offered Monday through Thursday during the morning, afternoon, and evening, college officials said in a statement.
Students can choose from class times of 8 a.m.-noon; 1-4 p.m.; or 4-8 p.m.
The college also offers classes at the Valdosta Department of Labor, Goodwill (ESL) and Horne Learning Center. Online GED classes are now available as well.
Call (229) 333-2123 for more information or visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted.
