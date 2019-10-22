VALDOSTA — The online accounting degree program of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been named No. 9 in the nation, according to The Best Schools.org website.
The ranking was based on the quality of the program, types of courses provided, faculty strength, school awards, rankings and reputation, including the reputation for providing online degree programs, college officials said.
Last year, Wiregrass was named one of the Best Online Colleges in Georgia by The Best Colleges.org and Top Online College in Georgia by the Affordable Colleges Online. Students can earn an associate of applied science degree in accounting through Wiregrass, offered all online or face-to-face on the Valdosta and Coffee campuses. The program has a 100% job placement rate, college officials said.
Other online degree programs offered through Wiregrass include business management, business technology and fire science technology. To see the complete list of diplomas and technical certificates visit https://www.wiregrass.edu/online-programs/programs.
