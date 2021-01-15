VALDOSTA — Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson has announced the college’s accounting certificate program has been ranked fifth in the nation by Best Value Schools.org website.
Best Value Schools helps students to choose the best accounting certificate programs in the state and nation, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College officials said in a statement. The distinction is based on a combination of tuition cost, quality of education, graduation rates and student-to-faculty ratio.
Wiregrass offers certificate programs in accounting, accounting clerk assistant (Valdosta and Coffee campuses), payroll accounting specialist (Valdosta and Coffee campuses) and office accounting specialist (Valdosta, Coffee campuses and online). Other accounting programs offered include diploma in accounting, associate of science in science degree in accounting and associate of science degree in general business.
“The accounting program can be completed fully online," said Ginny Howell, accounting program coordinator. "Every business needs a bookkeeper, and tax season is right around the corner for an increased demand in tax preparers. The accounting program also has a 100% job placement rate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.