VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is accepting new students for Spring Express term.
"This is an opportunity for those who may have missed spring semester deadlines to enroll in the college’s shortened semester," college officials said in a statement.
Classes for Spring Express begin Feb. 17.
Students can succeed sooner by enrolling in core classes and/or signing up for online classes. Evening programs such as automotive technology and air conditioning technology are accepting new students for Spring Express. Students seeking to enroll in an allied health program can take required allied health science classes.
Wiregrass has 107 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. The HOPE Career Grant provides financial aid to qualifying students and can allow them to graduate with little to no debt.
Wiregrass has campuses in Valdosta, Fitzgerald, Douglas and Sparks. For more information, visit the college’s website at Wiregrass.edu. Options for applying online are also available on the website.
