Wiregrass accepting new students

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is accepting new students to enroll in free GED and adult education classes.
The Lowndes County Adult Education program is located at 4089 Val Tech Road. Classes are offered Monday through Thursday, during the morning, afternoon and evening, college officials said.
Students can choose from class times of 8 a.m.-noon, 2-5 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.
"We also offer classes in Valdosta at S.L. Mason Elementary, the Valdosta Department of Labor and Horne Learning Center, college officials said.
Wiregrass Valdosta campus adult-education instructors are Jenay Lewis, Adann-Kennn Alexxandar and Cherlyn Sands-Anderson.
Call (229) 333-2123 for more information or visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted.
