VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is accepting new students for Spring Express term.
This is an opportunity for people who may have missed spring semester deadlines to enroll in the college’s shortened semester, college officials said. Classes for Spring Express begin Feb. 13.
Students can enroll for core classes and/or sign up for online classes. Wiregrass has 77 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant, where if one qualifies, they could graduate with little or no debt. Wiregrass has campuses in Valdosta, Fitzgerald, Douglas and Sparks.
For more information, visit the college website at Wiregrass.edu. Options for applying online are also available on the website.
