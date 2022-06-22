VALDOSTA – Connecting recent high school graduates to potential jobs in the region was the focus of Wired for Workforce, a five-day training program sponsored by Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and the Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority.
The program, which took place earlier this month, was open to students from Valdosta, Lowndes and Echols school systems and participants were selected based on their career plans after high school.
The program's target participation is high school seniors and recent graduates with limited or no career plans after graduation, organizers said.
Students received forklift and OSHA training, industry-specific instruction on tools, math and measurement, employability skills and resume writing. In addition, participants toured Langdale Forest Products and Lowe's Distribution Center, and representatives from CJB Industries, Langdale Forest Products, South Georgia Pecan and Teamtemps Personnel Staffing discussed job opportunities.
Students who completed the weeklong training and the required tasks earned a certificate for forklift safety from Wiregrass Tech, an Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-hour general industry certification and a certificate of completion for Wired for Workforce from the Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority, said Joe Sumner, Wiregrass associate vice president for economic development.
"Additionally, upon conclusion of the training, students have a professionally developed resume and conducted mock interviews, some of which may lead to employment opportunities," he said.
In the past, Wiregrass Tech and the Development Authority have sponsored numerous programs. Stan Crance, Development Authority director of business recruitment and existing industry, said the program includes industry tours that introduce high school students to future job opportunities in the region.
"Part of the development authority's focus is ensuring that our new and existing businesses and industries are equipped with a highly trained workforce," he said.
"The Wired for Workforce program offers our industry leaders a chance to engage with recent high school graduates and gives the students a chance to discover long-term job possibilities. The goal is to keep young talent in Valdosta."
Sumner said the Wired for Workforce curriculum was developed based on specific requests and everyday needs from area businesses and industries.
"Local employers identified and requested every skill and competency within the Wired for Workforce program. This allows us to provide precision training to address the specific needs of local employers,” he said.
"The Wiregrass mission and vision is built around workforce development, and within our economic development department, it is the primary driver of our operations. As a customized, fast-paced, short-term training solution, the Wired for Workforce program provides our team with yet another resource we can offer employers and young adults in our shared goals of creating a highly-skilled local workforce."
