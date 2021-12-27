VALDOSTA – This is what last minute ‘shopping’ looks like for the kids in Winter Camp at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, Dec 20-21.
Led by Harlee Webb, art education administrator Harlee Webb, Annette Crosby, artist-in-residence, Tisa Newbury, camp leader, and Bailey Bullard, art instructor, 11 children attended the two-day camp to make wooden Christmas ornaments, door hangers, collage Christmas tree canvas art pieces, as well as their own designed wrapping paper, in which they wrapped their handmade gifts, center representatives said in a statement.
