Winnersville Split: Woman unites support for teams, her family

VALDOSTA – Vonda Maran, a paraprofessional at J.L. Newbern Middle School, faced a dilemma of who to support this Winnersville game.
On the one hand, she's a Wildcat at heart and her cousin, T.J. Dailey, is No. 25 on the Valdosta High School team.
On the other, her nephew, Jaylen Jones, is No. 91 for the Lowndes High School Vikings.
Her answer was to create a one-of-a-kind outfit supporting both teams to represent her family members while also promoting unity between the two teams.
“I have a seamstress and took in different shirts to be sewn together with my original creation in mind,” Maran said.
Her social media followers and fellow teachers loved the look and Maran is hoping next year she may be able to make some to sell.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 375-5777.
