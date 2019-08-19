Winnersville Business Connection recruiting new members

VALDOSTA — Local business leaders are recruiting new members to join them in creating even greater economic impact in Lowndes and surrounding counties.
With a goal of increasing economic opportunity in the Valdosta area, these 32 business people are working hand-in-hand to generate new commerce and jobs, according to Winnersville Business Connection representatives.
Winnersville Business Connection is a chapter of Business Network International, members said.
Since the group’s founding in April, members have documented more than $320,000 in direct economic impact through their concerted efforts, members said.
“Winnersville members have made the commitment to invest in these important business relationships and drive impressive economic opportunity in the Valdosta region,” said Bill Keene, BNI executive director.
Because of the group’s early success, Winnersville members are inviting other area business leaders to join them in attaining their current economic objective — generating more than $1 million in economic impact for the region, members said.
Winnersville Business Connection has scheduled a special meeting, 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at New Covenant Church/Family Life Center, 3531 Bemiss Road. To RSVP, call Secretary/Treasurer Paula Sheffield, (229) 630-6108 or register at http://bit.ly/WinnersvilleBNI .
