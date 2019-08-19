Winnersville Business Connection recruiting new members

Submitted PhotoWiregrass Business Connection is a chapter of Business Network International. Members are Cody Dixon, Brian Sumner State Farm; Nadean Schleusner, The Trust Bank, Adel; Tammi Carter, DuMealz; Colleen Howard, AFLAC; Chris Shelton, Event Point; Michelle Griffin-Valdez, Maid Valet; Kyle Chamberlain, Keen Supply Company; David Oaks, WorldStage Development; J.R. Willoughby, O'Steen Automotive; Chris West, C-Tech Water Solutions; Chase Hunnewell, Southern Ink Supply; Paula Sheffield, PrimeMyBody; Greg Bright, Southern Point Investment Partners; Ford Bowen, Country Financial; Jason Page, SBRUS 2; Shea Walker, Premier Home Inspection; Trent Leisey, Elevate Chiropractic; Taylor Hutchinson, Nexxtep Technology Services, Inc.; Emily Tucker, Prospex Promotions; Gary McMillan, Hargray Fiber; Steve Miller, NAI Commercial Realty Advisors; Don Williams, Paradigm Development Group; David Mullis, Pure H2O USA; Charles Burgamy, Triangle Energy Concepts; Marley Parker, Marley Sinclaire Photography. Not pictured: Alison Stokes, Mercer Hughes Real Estate Group; Greg Moore, Experimac; Paul Hamilton, Hamilton Estate Planning; Jimmie Cone, SendOutCards; Austin Crockett, Just Love Coffee; Cory Sauer, Badcock Furniture; Mary Courson, American Diversity.

VALDOSTA — Local business leaders are recruiting new members to join them in creating even greater economic impact in Lowndes and surrounding counties. 

With a goal of increasing economic opportunity in the Valdosta area, these 32 business people are working hand-in-hand to generate new commerce and jobs, according to Winnersville Business Connection representatives.

Winnersville Business Connection is a chapter of Business Network International, members said.

Since the group’s founding in April, members have documented more than $320,000 in direct economic impact through their concerted efforts, members said. 

“Winnersville members have made the commitment to invest in these important business relationships and drive impressive economic opportunity in the Valdosta region,” said Bill Keene, BNI executive director.

Because of the group’s early success, Winnersville members are inviting other area business leaders to join them in attaining their current economic objective — generating more than $1 million in economic impact for the region, members said. 

Winnersville Business Connection has scheduled a special meeting, 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at New Covenant Church/Family Life Center, 3531 Bemiss Road. To RSVP, call Secretary/Treasurer Paula Sheffield, (229) 630-6108 or register at http://bit.ly/WinnersvilleBNI .

