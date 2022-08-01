Winners named in photo contest

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor Pro Tem Vivian Miller-Cody and attorney Bart Davis, a Coleman Talley representative, announced the winners of the 14th Annual Valdosta People's Choice Photo Contest at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
For the past month, visitors have voted for their favorite contest photos on display in the center's Tillman Gallery.
The winners are:
First Place
City Life: Leo Solieau, "Rainy Sunday Morning."
Country Living: Rena Taylor, "Free Range."
People’s Choice: Marvin Smith, "Reflection 2."
Honorable Mentions
Marvin Smith, "Wedding Dress."
Cuyler Kirkland, "Happy Dog."
John Roling, "Eye See You."
Youth Winner
Noah Warren, "Close-Up of the Courthouse."
Honorable Mention: Yvonne Hester, "Butterfly."
A $200 cash prize was awarded to each adult first-place winner and $100 to the youth winner. Four honorable mentions were also selected, center representative said in a statement.
The photographs remained on display in the Tillman Gallery through the end of July, when they will become part of a traveling display that can be viewed from August until December in various locations.
The partnership between the City of Valdosta and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, co-organizers of the photo contest, "recognizes the importance of the arts as a quality of life, civic engagement and economic development tool in the community," center representatives said.
For additional information, call the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts at (229) 247-2787 or the City's Public Information Office at (229) 259-3548.
