Winners named in city photo contest

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Russ Henry, a Coleman Talley representative, have announced the winners of the 12th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest.
Winners were named at an awards reception at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Monday, July 20.
For the past month, visitors have voted for their favorite contest photos, which are currently on display in the Art Center’s Tillman Gallery, city officials said in a statement.
The 2020 winners are:
• First Place: Nicholai Courtenay, "Heavenly Glow."
• Second Place: Rena Taylor, "Where Did He Go?"
• Third Place: Kalyn Wilson, "Facing Our Future Together."
Honorable Mentions
• Tawanna Southall, "Lace Face."
• Marvin Smith, "Redhead."
• Michael Chapman, "Splash of Color."
• Sara Halbert, "Sunset Through the Pines."
• Nicholai Courtenay, "Nature’s Beauty."
Youth Winner: Brooke Felkel, "Observant Owl."
Youth Honorable Mention: Stella Cofield, "South Georgia Snow."
A $300 cash prize was awarded for first place, $200 cash prize for second place and a $100 cash prize for third place from among the adult-submitted entries, city officials said.
The public also voted on the first-place youth photo (ages 16 and under) and one honorable mention. The youth first-place winner received a $100 cash award.
The photographs will remain on display in the Tillman Gallery through Wednesday, July 29, when they will become part of a traveling display that can be viewed from August until December in various communities.
Photo contest participants may pick up their works from the Turner Center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30, or the city public information office at City Hall, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, July 31.
The partnership between the City of Valdosta and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, co-organizers of the photo contest, "recognizes the importance of the arts as a quality of life, civic engagement and economic development tool in the community," city officials said.
