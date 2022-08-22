VALDOSTA – Winn-Dixie unveiled its newly remodeled Valdosta Winn-Dixie store to the local community on Wednesday, Aug. 17 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the 3200 N. Ashley St. store.
In celebration of the new store, Winn-Dixie presented a $1,000 donation to Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, store representatives said in a statement.
During the past year, Winn-Dixie gathered feedback "directly from local customers and associates to transform the Valdosta store into a shopping destination that is both convenient and beautiful for the local community," store representatives said. "The refreshed store now offers an updated produce department, expanded deli department, a new Dollar Shop within the store and additional offerings."
The renovated Winn-Dixie includes:
– New façade signage and a fresh, contemporary color palate and modern store signage inside.
– Newly updated produce department featuring an expanded selection of fresh fruits, vegetables and convenient grab-and-go fresh selections for customers in a hurry.
– An improved deli with expanded offerings with a wide assortment of easy lunch and dinner options including self-serve hot food with options varying daily, rotisserie chicken, wing bar with several flavor varieties, as well as prepared sandwiches and salads.
– Improved bakery department with self-serve donuts and a wider selection of cakes, fresh breads, etc.
– Refreshed meat department offering a wide selection of fresh meats including certified Angus beef selections.
– Expanded full-service seafood department offering shoppers a variety of fresh seafood on ice, additional frozen seafood assortments, as well as the “Seafood Made Easy” option where customers can choose the type of seafood, vegetables and seasoning to be packaged together for easy preparation at home.
– Updated health and beauty section with expanded offerings.
– Updated floral department to help customers find the perfect bouquet for any occasion.
– An in-store pharmacy with expert pharmacists available to answer any questions regarding health and prescriptions and a new consultation room for comfortable, private immunizations, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
– New Dollar Shop section with hundreds of items to provide customers with the convenient items they look for the most at incredible prices.
– Expanded grocery selection with additional products and assortments.
– A continued commitment to fresh quality and outstanding service.
Store hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.
