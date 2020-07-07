JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, donated more than $2.3 million to Folds of Honor.
The nonprofit provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.
The historic donation of more than $2,324,000 is made possible through contributions from the grocer’s charitable foundation and partners, as well as generous in-store and virtual customer donations that continued through the Fourth of July, according to a statement from the grocery store chain.
The six-week program began May 20 with a $100,000 pledge from the SEG Gives Foundation and a $50,000 donation from the Coca-Cola Company in support of the grocer’s ongoing commitment to Folds of Honor.
BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers were invited to round up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar in honor of United States military heroes and their loved ones throughout the six-week campaign, according to the statement.
The SEG Gives Foundation matched contactless donations made to Folds of Honor during the nonprofit’s three-day virtual concert series the week of Memorial Day and through the nonprofit’s online employer matching program, up to $100,000.
“We are so proud of our amazing associates, customers and partners who continue to go above and beyond to provide unwavering support to families in need throughout the communities we serve," said Anthony Hucker, president and chief executive officer of Southeastern Grocers. "It is because of their kindness and generosity that this has been a record-breaking donation campaign that will provide more than 450 educational scholarships to families of America’s fallen or disabled military servicemen and servicewomen.
"We are grateful to all the heroes who serve our country and honored to partner with Folds of Honor to give back to these heroic families.”
Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, chief executive officer and founder of Folds of Honor, said, “We are in awe of the support that Southeastern Grocers and its customers have shown for our military families."
Since 2018, Southeastern Grocers has donated more than $4.1 million to Folds of Honor, which has provided more than 800 educational scholarships to the children and spouses impacted by a loved one’s sacrifice for the United States military.
Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded approximately 24,500 educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.
Last year, Folds of Honor awarded 4,500 educational scholarships to individuals of diverse backgrounds and ethnicities throughout the United States, including more than 1,400 scholarships within the seven states Southeastern Grocers serves, according to the statement.
