JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A grocery store chain has started a program to help veterans.
Southeastern Grocers, parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announced the launch of a six-week community donation program to benefit Folds of Honor, store representatives said in a released statement.
The SEG Gives Foundation kicks off the donation program with "a pledge to contribute $100,000 in support of Folds of Honor’s mission to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members," they said.
Now through the Fourth of July, BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can simply round up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar at check out in honor of United States military heroes and their loved ones, store representatives said. Customers are invited to donate during a virtual concert series shared on the grocer’s Facebook pages.
"Every cent donated to Folds of Honor helps provide a brighter future for the legacies of fallen and disabled service members through education," store representatives said.
“At Southeastern Grocers, we are dedicated to lifting up our communities when they need us the most," said Anthony Hucker, president and chief executive officer of Southeastern Grocers. "While our country stands strong in the face of this unprecedented pandemic, we firmly believe we must also remember to honor those who bravely fought on the front line for our freedom. We are proud to stand with Folds of Honor in support of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and their loved ones.”
Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and founder of Folds of Honor, said, “While our country is battling an unusual enemy, we are proud of our patriotic partners at Southeastern Grocers who remain committed to honoring our servicemen and servicewomen. We greatly value our partnership with Southeastern Grocers, and we know the compassion and generosity their customers and associates have shown and continue to show will help strengthen our communities with educational opportunities for our military families.”
In addition to customers rounding up at the register, Southeastern Grocers will share a virtual concert series throughout the six-week community donation program in partnership with Folds of Honor. Customers and country music fans can enjoy a virtual Memorial Day concert by multi-award winning Country music artist, Lee Brice from home on Monday, May 25 at 8 p.m. EDT through a live-stream video shared on the BI-LO, Winn-Dixie and Folds of Honor Facebook pages.
Viewers can download the mySet app to interact with Lee Brice, request songs and make donations to Folds of Honor. Updates on additional concert dates will be shared throughout the donation program on BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie Facebook pages.
Southeastern Grocers will match donations made to Folds of Honor during the virtual concerts and, for those interested in additional contactless donation opportunities, the grocer will also match online donations made to Folds of Honor during the six-week community donation program, up to $100,000. Those who prefer to make an online donation at FoldsofHonor.org can simply select “Southeastern Grocers” in the “Employer Matching” section to have the donation matched.
