VALDOSTA – Three people are without a home after two residences caught fire early Sunday morning, according to the Valdosta Fire Department.
A neighbor warned the residents of the Wingfield Way fires and they got out of the residences unharmed, firefighters said. Firefighters did not find anyone else in the residences.
"The Valdosta Fire Department responded to two large residential structure fires at 3217 and 3225 Wingfield Way," according to the report. "The call came in from dispatch at 5:23 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene in less than four minutes and found fire coming from the two structures. The fires were quickly extinguished."
Twenty-one firefighters responded to the call.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.