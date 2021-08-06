Wine tasting tops The Pour House events

VALDOSTA – The Pour House Mobile Bar has a slew of upcoming events, including its Third Annual Food and Wine Tasting.
The tasting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at The Pour House's brick-and-mortar, 2182 N. Ashley St.
Sommelier Alison Davis will showcase five wines that will be paired with five hors d'oeuvres, said Robbie Pittman, owner of The Pour House.
"She's amazing; very knowledgeable," Pittman said of Davis. "A sommelier is a wine professional, so she's kind of got a following."
Tickets for the tasting are limited. They are $25 each and available until 9 p.m., Aug. 11.
The Pour House will also host Wine Bingo, 6-8 p.m., Aug. 19.
Pittman said winners will call out WINE-O rather than the traditional BINGO. The boards will feature various wines.
A paint party is scheduled for 6-8 p.m., Aug. 21. Tickets are $25.
Jammin' with Jared and Justin of Blues Factor Band is 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
Pittman said these events are being scheduled due to demand for patrons. She added The Pour House is striving to increase visibility of its brick-and-mortar, where all events are taking place.
More information: thepourhousegeorgia.com and The Pour House Mobile Bar Co. on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.