VALDOSTA — Winds of Change rocked the Art Park at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Friday evening.
The South Georgia classic rock band played a wide variety of cover tunes, featuring songs from Journey, Bon Jovi, REO Speedwagon, Chicago and more, much to the crowd's delight.
Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews welcomed the crowd, talking about the importance of the arts for bringing the community and took a few moments to recognize all the veterans in attendance.
In keeping with the patriotic tone set by Mathews, Winds of Change got everyone on their feet as attendees joined in the singing of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA."
The free concert was part of the Music in the Art Park series that showcases the center's unique art park located on North Patterson Street in the heart of downtown Valdosta.
At each of the summer concerts, community members are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to the family-friendly and pet-friendly event. Ella’s Top Corral and the Pour House Mobile were on hand for food and drink.
The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, March through November, from 7-9 p.m., featuring regional musicians and are always free.
