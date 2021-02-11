VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education is down one chair after Kelly Wilson announced her resignation Tuesday during the board meeting.
“I'm happy to resign because I've accepted a position with Bright From the Start, which is the Department of Early Care and Learning. That's the agency that regulates pre-K through 4 and all of our daycares and family centers in our area so it would be a conflict of interest for me to stay on the board.”
Wilson served on the board for 11 years and was wished well by the board. Her district is Superward West, which is made up of Districts 3, 5 and 6.
Following Wilson's statement, Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason gave the board documents regarding unexpired terms, board term expirations and the Georgia code regarding filling an unexpired term.
The document states “if the vacancy occurs more than 90 days prior to the date of a general election preceding the general election at which a successor will be elected to a new full term of office, then such vacancy shall be filled for the unexpired term of office at a special election to be held on the same date as said general election preceding the general election at which a successor will be elected to a new full term of office; and in this case the remaining members of the board of education shall, by majority vote, select a qualified person to fill the vacancy until the person elected at such special election takes office.
"If the vacancy does not occur more than 90 days prior to the date of a general election preceding the general election at which a successor will be elected to a new full term of office, then the remaining members of the local board of education shall, by majority vote, select a qualified person to serve for the remainder of the unexpired term.”
While no action was taken by the board Tuesday, members discussed the resignation and replacement.
Cason clarified there is no special election prior to the general election, which would have been the election to fill the vacancy.
The law states the committee will select three names of qualified candidates to present to the full board to fulfill the remaining term. The candidates will be brought to the board and the board votes on the individual to fill the slot.
People can run to fill the vacant term in the November general election.
Board member Trey Sherwood said it is imperative the committee be appointed and meet.
Chairman Stacy Bush suggested the committee be formed in the “next week or two.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.