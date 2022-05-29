VALDOSTA – Five-hundred-and-three Valdosta High School seniors walked across the stage Friday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Valdosta City Schools graduates not only the largest class in Wildcat history but is the first class to complete all four years at the new school, VHS Principal Dr. Janice Richardson said.
Ethan Mac Garrison, salutatorian, said, “As the first class to complete all four years at the new high school, we have endured many challenges, most notably COVID, which changed our sophomore and junior years tremendously. The setbacks we may have faced have been great, but we’ve pushed through the setbacks and here we are. One of the first major milestones in our lives is at hand.”
Garrison reflected on the years from elementary to moving to VHS his ninth-grade year.
He shared memories of the IB program, the international food festival, and a camping trip led by Robert Grimes, whom, he said, makes some great food.
Following the performance of "I Am Me" by the VHS Chorus, valedictorian Oluwatoni Salami spoke in commemoration of her and her fellow seniors’ time at VHS.
A list of tasks were conquered during the past four years, she said – "our paths may differ but what we have in common is that there is so much ahead of us.
“We've conquered difficult exams, tough classes, surprise school cancellations, and even a global pandemic. But after all of that, finally, finally, we’ve made it. The end of this leg of the journey is here. It’s all over.”
Salami added, “Be like an eagle, soaring to new heights. Be like the asparagus, resurrecting your dreams and springing into this new era of your life. Be like a wildcat, ready to take on any challenge. Be you – unique and, most importantly, be in the moment.
“Even throughout high school, many teachers remarked on how they believed that our class, and our generation for that matter, would do great things and enact great change in our world,” she said. “I have never believed in these statements more than I do at this very moment.”
Good luck, Class of 2022, and always remember to follow dreams and be present, Salami said.
Each of the seniors received their diplomas, Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason told each of them to move their tassels from right to left.
He announced them as graduates.
