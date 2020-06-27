VALDOSTA – “We're the class of 2020. We are supposed to have perfect vision, but did any of us see this coming? No.”
Valedictorian Katelyn “Katie” Lancaster laughed through this line as she addressed her fellow graduates.
Lancaster said in an earlier interview with The Valdosta Daily Times she was afraid she may have dedicated four years to becoming valedictorian just to never have her speech heard.
But she did Friday when Valdosta High School's class of 2020 had a socially distanced, in-person graduation at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
While not every graduate participated and the majority had already received their diplomas during the drive-through ceremony, many students participated in this slightly more traditional option. Each participant was given four tickets for family while people unable to attend watched the graduation via livestream.
“Graduates, you have faced these troubling times and handled it with courage and grace,” VHS Principal Janice Richardson said to the class. “Yes, this has robbed you of something you can't get back but what it has not done has determined how you respond and where your life goes from here because your future is in your hands.”
Before fully going into the ceremony, a moment of silence was held for fallen Wildcat Desiyunna Hill who passed away in 2019.
There was no guest speaker but Lancaster and Salutatorian Albert Kang delivered the speeches they were afraid may never be heard.
While it may be easy to think these students are disappointed in losing part of their years, and indeed some probably are, Lancaster, Kang and Richardson all spoke to the willpower and strength of the class to overcome adversities.
“We the class of 2020 are resilient. We have our entire lives ahead of us and the entire world to change and no matter what comes our way in the future,” Lancaster said. “We will be the change we want to see.”
Kang offered a bit of insight for any current high schoolers watching as he found himself missing out on a bit of high school life.
“To all current and rising high schoolers in the audience, my advice is to never hedge your bets. I spent the first 14 quarters of the past four years focusing mostly on my grades, pulling all-nighters in the process at the expense of very important social relationships I had developed,” Kang said. “I promised myself that I would let loose and enjoy other parts of high school such as prom after grades had been locked in. But after three months of quarantine, it is clear that dream will never be actualized. High school is short, so enjoy it.”
Although the stands may have been more empty and the chairs may have been spaced apart, each graduate was still given the moment everyone imagines as soon as they walk through the high school doors: walking across the stage and saying farewell to their alma mater.
