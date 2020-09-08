VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools returned to classes Tuesday morning – masks ready.
Although the decision came a bit later in the summer, the Valdosta Board of Education mandated masks for all of its faculty and students for the start of the school year.
Mike Samaras, principal of Valdosta Middle School, welcomed 1,050 students back into his school and ran into no issues with students adhering to the mask mandate.
“Everything's going really well,” Samaras said.
Inside VMS, and all Valdosta City Schools, students are adjusting to a new environment with hand sanitizer, no group work, spaced-out seating and one-way hallway paths.
There may not have been any of the traditional “boo-hoo” breakfasts for moms to see their students off but one mom group met up in the parking lot of VMS to take in the moment.
Rebecca Moseley, Tesa Spray, Michelle Story, Amanda Tanner and Stacy Reid have watched their kids go to school together since the earliest grades and their venture Tuesday into middle school was no different. They all met up before school so the kids could walk in together and so the moms could see them off.
Well, attempt to see them off.
All the moms laughed, saying the kids were so excited to be back at school that they just took off toward the building upon arrival.
Their kids had not been fans of the virtual option and begged to return to face-to-face when the option was provided.
As for the mask mandate, it isn't something that bothers the mothers. They felt had it not become a mandate, their kids probably would have been less inclined to keep it on.
It certainly wasn't a traditional sendoff for these moms, but it didn't change the emotions either way. All jokingly said they were ready to set up camp in the parking lot until school released in the afternoon.
Valdosta City Schools' next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Sept. 15, at the Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St. Traditionally, school board meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month but the board voted to postpone as to not coincide with the first day of school.
All Valdosta City School board meetings are livestreamed on Facebook.
Valdosta City Schools also plans to follow other schools in releasing updates of COVID-19 cases among teachers and students as the year progresses.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
