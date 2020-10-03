VALDOSTA – As Valdosta City Schools preps for the possibility of more game cancellations, the school system is asking for understanding from fans who have prepurchased season tickets.
“We kindly request your patience as we move forward with any unexpected game cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the uncertainty of games week by week, we would like to administer any refunds of unused tickets at the conclusion of the season rather than game by game,” Valdosta City Schools officials said in a statement. “We ask that all season ticket holders keep all unused game tickets until the end of the 2020 season. Please understand that cancelled games may be made up during the regular season and any unused tickets will be used for entrance to a rescheduled home game.”
At the end of the season, season ticket holders will be given the opportunity to request refunds on any unused games due to cancellation or use that credit toward the 2021 season ticket package, school officials said.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.