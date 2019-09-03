VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School Wildcats host the Bradwell Institute Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
The game has an 8 p.m. kickoff and the game has been deemed Military Appreciation Night, school officials said.
Any military member with a valid ID can enter through the ticket gate on the visitor's side at the corner of Slater Street and Brookwood. With ID, the military personnel, spouse and their dependents will be given free tickets for admission to the game, school officials said.
For all other tickets, the Valdosta ticket office will be open 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday.
