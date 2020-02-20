VALDOSTA – Country star Kelsea Ballerini, Grammy winners For King & Country and R&B icons TLC top the Wild Adventures Theme Park 2020 concert schedule.
Wild Adventures shared its 2020 All-Star Concert and special events lineup with The Valdosta Daily Times earlier this week. The Times agreed to hold the release until the park officially made the announcement Thursday morning.
In addition to the platinum-selling Ballerini, the 2020 Grammy Award-winning For King & Country and TLC, Dustin Lynch, Bill Engvall, Three Dog Night, Foghat and Skillet are on the concert schedule.
“Every concert at Wild Adventures this year will feature legendary artists who shaped the sound of a generation and stars making their mark on the next one," Molly Deese, vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome our guests to these amazing shows.”
All concerts at Wild Adventures are included free with park admission or a season pass.
The 2020 All-Star Concerts begin with the Season Passholder Appreciation Concert, April 4, featuring Diamond Rio, said Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures marketing communications manager. Free reserved seats are available to season passholders on a first-come, first-serve basis the day of the concert.
He said the 2020 special events begin March 28 with the Stars of Wrestling and continue with the Great Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt, Wild Faith Weekend, Celebrate America Week, La Fiesta, Moonlight Madness, etc.
2020 Concert & Special Events
March 6: Season Passholder Only Preview Night.
March 28: Stars of Wrestling.
April 4: Diamond Rio, Season Passholder Appreciation Day.
April 4: Splash Island Waterpark opens.
April 11: The Great Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt.
April 17-19: Wild Faith Weekend.
April 18: Bethel Music.
April 25: Bill Engvall.
May 2: Matt Stell, Jimmie Allen, Chris Bandi.
May 9: Grand Funk Railroad, The Guess Who, Foghat.
May 16: Dustin Lynch.
May 22: Splashin’ Summer Passholder Kickoff.
— Every Friday Night Splash Island Nights in June & July
June 6: Kelsea Ballerini.
June 13: TLC.
June 20: Little River Band, Three Dog Night.
June 27: For King & Country.
June 27: July 5 Celebrate America Week.
July 3, 4: Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular.
July 11, 12: La Fiesta.
July 11 & 18: Light Up the Sky in July Fireworks.
July 25-Aug. 1: Moonlight Madness.
Aug. 8: Skillet.
Aug. 15: POP 2000 Tour presented by Valdosta State University, featuring Lance Bass, Mark McGrath, O-Town, Ryan Cabrerra & LFO.
Concerts and special events are included with park admission or a 2020 Season Pass. Reserved seats are available at an additional cost and will be available to season passholders starting 9 a.m., Feb. 24 at WildAdventures.com. Reserved concert seats will be available for purchase by all guests March 2, Floyd said.
Wild Adventures opens again March 7 with the "debut of the newly reimagined Island Falls which features a 50-foot plunge into cool waters and a new observation deck," according to Wild Adventures. Discovery Outpost, featuring six family-friendly rides, more than 100 American alligators and the daring Gator Bridge suspended over Alligator Alley will also be available to guests.
2020 season passes are currently available at savings of up to $15. Guests can purchase season passes online at WildAdventures.com or by visiting the park weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
