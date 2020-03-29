VALDOSTA — How many communities have a theme park, a zoo and sprawling water park?
How many places can you where you can find all three?
That’s exactly what you’ll find at Wild Adventures Theme Park just outside of Valdosta.
While it may have started as a petting zoo, it is now an attention-grabbing park of rides, water features, food and animals that rivals amusement parks across the nation.
In the early 1990s, the Buescher family purchased land to use as a weekend horse farm that soon became Valdosta’s first petting zoo.
By 1996, the petting zoo had become Liberty Farms, a full amusement park with free concerts. After becoming Wild Adventures, the park continued to add more new and exciting features through the years.
In 2002, the park added Splash Island Water Park, miniature golf and a go-kart track and in 2007 All-Star Amphitheater, a 2,000-seat, covered concert venue, was built. It was also in 2007, Herschend Family Entertainment, who also owns Dollywood and Stone Mountain, purchased the park.
Then, 2009 was a big year for the park as the film “Zombieland” starring Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin began filming. Many of Wild Adventures’ iconic rides can be seen in the movie.
Between 2009 and 2015, the park added more animals and rides, creating a full family experience for people of all ages. All of this is in addition to the 40 rides the park has, ranging from child-friendly up to thrilling roller coasters. A variety of restaurants can be found throughout the park.
The park’s 2017 season brought a new addition to Splash Island with its Ohana Bay expansion. The addition included seven slides, five of which are for all ages. The other two slides stand over 26 feet tall. All end at a splash deck, which is a wet area, instead of a pool.
Keeping with its zoo beginnings, the park is home to more than 50 species of animals including Shirley, the oldest living elephant in captivity.
New in 2019 was the Discovery Outpost. Discovery Outpost is a 3-acre adventure area featuring Alligator Alley, a new and expansive alligator habitat where guests can learn about American Alligators from Wild Adventures zookeepers according to Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures Public Relations Manager. “The Gator Bridge and Alligator Alley is a place where the family can experience something thrilling and exciting and educational together,” Floyd said. Discovery Outpost also features six family-friendly rides.
Wild Adventures also recently announced its 2020 concert lineup, which is included in the purchase of park admission. The concerts for this year will be April 4: Diamond Rio, April 18: Bethel Music, April 25: Bill Engvall, May 2: Matt Stell, Jimmie Allen, Chris Bandi, May 9: Grand Funk Railroad, The Guess Who and Foghat, May 16: Dustin Lynch, June 6: Kelsea Ballerini, June 13: TLC, June 20: Little River Band and Three Dog Night, June 27: For King and Country, August 8: Skillet, August 15: Pop 2000 Tour with Lance Bass, Mark McGrath, Ryan Cabrera and LFO. Reserved seating is available for an additional fee. Dates and special events are subject to change due to circumstances beyond Wild Adventures’ control, park officials said.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
