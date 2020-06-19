VALDOSTA – A new addition arrived at Wild Adventures Theme Park just in time for park reopening.
Bariki the giraffe was born at Wild Adventures in 2002. Since then, he's met guests through regularly scheduled feedings. Now, Bariki has a new friend in his enclosure: a young giraffe named Bakari.
Bakari is 1 1/2 years old and, and as Savannah Fletcher, a park zookeeper, said, it's been a new and exciting experience for both staff and Bariki.
At 18 years old, Bariki immediately picked up a “protective” role over Bakari and Fletcher said the two are inseparable.
With the older giraffe's protective role and Bakari still adjusting to his new home, public feedings will not be available as soon as the park reopens but, once adjusted, guests will be able to feed both giraffes.
Wild Adventures and Splash Island are scheduled to reopen Monday, June 22, with added health and safety measures.
As a way to limit park capacity, passholders and general admission guests will have to make an online reservation prior to visiting the park at www.wildadventures.com/Reservations. This allows for the limiting of daily park capacity, according to a statement from Wild Adventures.
Guests are asked to wear masks, except for children younger than the age of 3, and free masks will be given if needed. Masks will have to be worn unless on a waterpark ride, eating or in a designated “break zone.”
“We understand that wearing a face covering creates challenges, and some of our passholders may not be comfortable visiting right now,” Molly Deese, vice president and general manager, said in a previous statement. “We've spent months thoughtfully preparing to reopen, and although the experience will be different, we're confident these changes will help with the safety of our guests and employees. We want our guests to be able to focus on rediscovering joy as a family.”
Although the park may look a bit different, Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager, said the park was flooded with well wishes and many visitors eager to come back following the announcement Wild Adventures would reopen Monday.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.