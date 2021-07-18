Wild Adventures welcomes Train

VALDOSTA – The multi-Grammy winning band, Train, is coming to Valdosta this weekend, according to Wild Adventures Theme Park.
The American pop sensation band is set to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the park.
“Train is one of the biggest bands on the planet, and they put on an amazing performance,” Adam Floyd, park public relations manager, said. “We are incredibly excited to share that experience with our guests this Saturday night as our All-Star Summer Concert Series continues.”
Train is a group from San Francisco, Ca., that has been featured on the Billboard’s Hot 100 charts, has hit multi-platinum status after releasing “Drops of Jupiter” in 2001 and has won Grammys for various songs and albums, according to a biography on Wild Adventures’ website.
Valdosta Toyota sponsors the show.
Social distancing will be practiced at the concert with one seat being left open between every four seats, according to the park.
Visit wildadventures.com for more information.
