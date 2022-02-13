VALDOSTA — Herschend Enterprises, Wild Adventure Theme Park’s parent company has announced it will cover 100 percent of tuition, fees and books for all 11,000 employees who choose to pursue further education. The investment in employee education will be made through Herschend’s GROW U, a new program that aims to make it easier for employees at all levels to pursue personal and professional goals through education.
Herschend’s GROW U officially launches Feb. 24, for all seasonal, part-time and full-time employees at Wild Adventures and across Herschend’s 25 U.S. attractions.
“We care deeply about our team members’ desire for personal and professional growth, which is why Wild Adventures has always been a great place to work for anyone looking to gain experience, advance their careers or further their education,” said Jon Vigue, Wild Adventures Vice President and General Manager. “We are extremely happy to make this benefit available to all of our team members, regardless of their role in the company, because we believe their futures should be grown with love and without the burden of loans.”
Wild Adventures is currently looking to hire over 500 team members for the park’s 2022 Season. Herschend’s GROW U. will be available to all new team members beginning on their first day of employment.
How it works:
Herschend’s GROW U. offers 11,000 eligible seasonal, part-time and full-time employees more than 100 fully-funded (100% free) diploma, degree and certificate programs across 30 learning partners in Guild’s Learning Marketplace, including programs in high-demand fields such as business administration and leadership, culinary, finance, technology and marketing. Additionally, the company will provide partial funding up to $5,250/year, for 150 additional programs in fields including hospitality, engineering, human resources and art design.
Herschend Enterprises said it selected Guild Education to power Herschend’s GROW U. because of “their strong reputation for connecting employers and high-value learning providers to create opportunities for America’s workforce.” Herschend employees will have access to Guild’s proprietary Learning Marketplace to select from more than 30 learning providers and utilize resources like professional coaches to support their educational journey.
“GROW U will allow our team members to choose from a variety of online education providers,” said Vigue. “We have been discussing this new program with our partners at Valdosta State University and they are reviewing the Guild platform and researching the feasibility of becoming one of the learning providers available to our team members.”
For more information about Herschend GROW U. and how to apply for open positions at Wild Adventures, visit WildAdventures.com/Jobs.
