VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park will hire 15-year-old employees to meet rising demand.
“I really look at this as an opportunity for young teens to earn for themselves and gain experience that will serve them well moving forward,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “Our team members develop an excellent work ethic, acquire new skills and learn how to be leaders. I don’t think you can ask for a better first job.”
Positions are available for 15-year-old hires in the merchandise, games and admissions departments, park representatives said in a statement. Valid work permits are required.
“We are also hiring for all departments and making changes to our hourly pay rates,” Vigue said. “We want to attract the best candidates to join our team and serve our guests.”
According to Vigue, some positions start at $10 an hour. Positions are available in ride maintenance, attractions, aquatics, park services, admissions, food and beverage, games, etc.
Wild Adventures will host a job fair, 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 21, with “on-the-spot” interviews. Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application before the job fair at WildAdventures.com/Jobs, park representatives said. Applicants must be at least 15 years old.
“The hiring process is simple, and in many cases we will present an employment offer before applicants leave the job fair,” Vigue said.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic force. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends more than $6 million each year in labor, park representatives said.
