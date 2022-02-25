VALDOSTA – Country stars Gabby Barrett and the Brothers Osborne and rock legend John Fogerty are among the performers scheduled for the 2022 Wild Adventures Theme Park concert lineup.
Wild Adventures Theme Park announced its 2022 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup this past week.
Barrett, who was named the 2021 New Female Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music, will kick off the All-Star Concert Series April 30, park representatives said in a statement.
She will be followed by performances from Fogerty, founder and lead singer of Creedence Clearwater Revival, platinum-selling country music stars Brothers Osborne and Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Tamela Mann.
“Our All-Star Concert Series returns this season with performances from 15 incredible artists and bands,” said Jon Vigue, Wild Adventures vice president and general manager. “Every act in our lineup is either a platinum-selling artist or an award-winning musician, and we couldn’t be more excited to share these shows with our guests.”
Multiple Grammy Award-winner TobyMac and world-famous comedian Jeff Foxworthy will perform at the park along with Danny Gokey, Three Dog Night, Skillet, Tag Team, C+C Music Factory, Digital Underground, Grand Funk Railroad, The Guess Who and Foghat.
Reserved seats for 2022 All-Star Concerts go on sale for Wild Adventures’ gold and silver passholders starting 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, park representatives said. The park’s bronze passholders and the general public can purchase reserved concert seats starting Monday, March 7.
General concert admission is included as a free benefit of a Wild Adventures season pass. Starting this year, guests visiting with a daily park admission ticket will need to purchase general concert admission or a reserved concert seat to attend a concert.
Special events start with Shamrock the Park weekends March 19-27. The event will feature live Celtic music, bagpipe players and drummers, kids activities and traditional Irish dishes.
“Shamrock the Park is a brand-new event that will really showcase some of the recent additions to Wild Adventures, including the new Water’s Edge Brews & Bites,” Vigue said.
Water’s Edge will serve gourmet pretzels, select wines and locally brewed beer through a partnership with Georgia Beer Company. The new location also features new covered seating around the park’s lake and a stage for live music.
“We’ll be hiding over 100,000 candy-filled eggs in April during Pounce & Crunch’s Easter Eggstravaganza, extending park hours and live music during Sweet Summer Nights in June and July, and offering free military admission during the Celebrate America Festival,” Vigue said.
Great Pumpkin LumiNights and The Pumpkin Spice Festival will also return in the fall with new pumpkin sculptures and pumpkin spice treats.
“We are also working on a new Christmas celebration with our new Candy Cane Express Train, even more lights and the largest animated candy cane in the country,” said Adam Floyd, a park marketing representative.
2022 Concert & Special Events
March 18: Season Passholder Only Preview Night
March 19-27 (weekends): Shamrock the Park
April 2: Splash Island Waterpark Opens
April 9-16 (weekends): Pounce& Crunch's Easter Eggstravaganza
April 30: Gabby Barrett
May 7: John Fogerty
May 8: Muffins for Moms
May 14: Danny Gokey
May 27-30: Memorial Day Weekend (military free)
June 3-July 29 (Fridays): Sweet Summer Nights
June 4: Brothers Osborne
June 11: Tamela Mann
June 18: Three Dog Night (Passholder Appreciation Concert)
June 19: Donuts for Dads
June 25: TobyMac LIVE!
June 25-July 10: Celebrate America Festival (military free)
July 1-4: Celebrate America Festival Fireworks
July 8-10: The Original Harlem Globetrotters
July 8-29 (Fridays): Sweet Summer Nights Fireworks
July 16: Jeff Foxworthy
July 23: Tag Team, C+C Music Factory, Digital Underground
July 30: Skillet
July 30-31: Back to School Splash (teachers & school staff free)
Aug. 6: Grand Funk Railroad, The Guess Who, Foghat
Aug. 13-21 (weekends): International Food Festival
Aug. 27-28: Gold & Silver Passholder Bring-A-Friend Weekend
Sept. 3-5: Labor Day Weekend (first responders & military free)
Sept. 23-Oct. 30 (Fridays-Sundays): Great Pumpkin LumiNights & The Pumpkin Spice Festival
Nov. 25-Dec. 31 (select days): Wild Adventures Christmas
Dec. 31: Family First Night & Fireworks
Wild Adventures opens for the 2022 season Saturday, March 19, with the debut of Wanyama Overlook and Botanical Gardens, one of the largest animal attractions to come to Wild Adventures in more than a decade, park representatives said. Wanyama Overlook features animals from Africa and Asia, new covered seating areas, a large open-top grill, and a botanical garden established through a partnership with Valdosta State University’s Biology Department.
More information: Visit WildAdventures.com.
