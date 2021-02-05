Wild Adventures seeks new employees

VALDOSTA – Times may look different but Wild Adventures Theme Park has high hopes for its 2021 season and is bringing in hundreds of new employees to join the fun.
Jennie Boyer, Wild Adventures director of human resources, said, in the past, the park has hosted large job fairs, but this year, it wants to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
The park's opening has been delayed until April but job openings are posted now with the plan to start interviews in February.
Partnering with fellow local business Recoil, Boyer said there will be an invitation-only event at the trampoline park with food, music and the activities available within Recoil.
“We find it a great partnership,” Boyer said. “We are fun and they're fun.”
She added the hope is to find employees who are also fun and energetic.
Minimum age requirement for work at Wild Adventures is 16 and all training needed for the job will be provided by the park.
Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager, said returning employees and new hires can expect to continue on with the COVID-19 precautions put in place before the park closed for the season. These include masks, temperature checks and health screenings upon arriving at work.
“I think we will see a significant uptick as things get back to normal and get more comfortable coming out,” Floyd said. “We definitely need a workforce that is available that are there to greet our guests with smiling faces.”
He added working at the park is a great way for teens to gain work experience that will translate to future careers.
Job listings can be found at wildadventures.com/jobs.
The coming season will mark the 25th anniversary for the park so, along with new staff faces, guests will be treated to a variety of events throughout the year.
Wild Adventures Theme Park will reopen April 3 and Splash Island will open April 10.
Season passes and pre-k passes are available online.
