VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is gearing up for a new season with events throughout February to hire more than 500 new team members.
"Wild Adventures is a great place to work for great people and we are a premier employer in the region, especially for those looking for supplemental income sources on weekends or those looking to enter the workforce with little to no experience,” said Susan Pinkerton, director of administration.
Starting pay at Wild Adventures has increased during the past year with some line level positions starting at $10 an hour and seasonal leadership positions starting at $12 an hour or more, park representatives said in a statement.
“Our seasonal leadership roles are really great for younger people who gain experience leading teams and businesses within the park,” Pinkerton said. “It’s the kind of experience that can be applied no matter what full-time career path is being pursued.”
Positions are open in most departments including admissions, aquatics, attractions, food and beverage, games, merchandise, photography, etc.
“When you join our team, you become part of a group of people who love spending time together and building unforgettable experiences for our guests and each other,” Pinkerton said. “All of our team members also receive the best benefit, a free season pass with tickets to offer to family and friends throughout the year.”
Wild Adventures’ first job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Additional hiring events will be held Feb. 12, 21, 28 and every Monday in March, park representatives said.
Interested applicants can pre-register for the job fairs by completing an online application at WildAdventures.com/jobs. Applicants must be at least 15 years old.
People attending the job fair should dress in business casual attire. Some positions will require special skills tests, such as math for cash handling positions.
"Wild Adventures Theme Park is one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic driver of tourism for the region," park representatives said. "When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends millions each year in labor."
