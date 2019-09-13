Wild Adventures raising Dorian relief

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park offers “Buy One, Get One Free” admission this weekend with a donation to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15, Wild Adventures team members and volunteers from the American Red Cross will be stationed in the park’s main courtyard to accept blood donations, cash donations and hurricane relief supplies such as tarps, roofing supplies, baby food, diapers and personal hygiene products, park representatives said.
Each guest who makes a donation will receive “Buy One, Get One Free” single-day admission, they said.
“We’ve learned that whenever we give our guests an opportunity to give of themselves to help others, they show up in a big way,” said Molly Deese, vice president and general manager. “We are thankful we get to connect them with the American Red Cross, which is on the front lines providing relief in the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Dorian.”
The American Red Cross will accept suggested donations of $10 or more, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the park.
The American Red Cross bloodmobile will accept blood donations until 3 p.m. Saturday only.
“The American Red Cross also put us in touch with a local group, the Abaco Bahamas Hurricane Relief Fund, that has already been flying supplies directly from Valdosta to the Bahamas,” Deese said. “All of the physical donations we collect like baby food and roofing supplies will be delivered directly to those in need.”
Hurricane relief supply donations will be accepted throughout the day Saturday and Sunday.
For complete details about the “Buy One, Get One Free” offer for Sept. 14 and 15, visit WildAdventures.com.
