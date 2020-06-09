VALDOSTA – The roar of the crowd returns June 22 to Wild Adventures Theme Park.
The theme park plans to reopen in two weeks, according to a park statement, and along with it, new rules will be instituted to abide by Centers for Disease Control guidelines for COVID-19.
One of the major changes will be the requirement of anyone 3 years or older to wear a mask or face covering.
According to the Wild Adventures website, exceptions to the rule will be made for kids younger than 3, while eating or drinking – whether at a restaurant or while walking/sitting, while taking photos, swimming or on an attraction where you will get wet such as water slides, showering/changing clothes in an approved water park facility or while in a privately rented space of six feet can be maintained between groups.
The park will designate "special break zones" throughout the grounds where people do not have to wear a mask.
“We understand that wearing a face covering creates challenges, and some of our passholders may not be comfortable visiting right now. That’s why we extended our 2020 season pass through the end of 2021 for all our current passholders,” Molly Deese, vice president and general manager, said in a statement.
Wild Adventures will operate with a limited, undisclosed capacity, requiring online reservations beforehand for both season ticket holders and daily tickets.
Non-invasive temperature screenings will also be taken before entering the park. Anyone registering a temperature of 100.4 or above will be directed to another location "rescreening and assistance" and not be allowed entry if confirmed, according to the website. People who rode in the same vehicle with the fevered person will also not be permitted entry, according to park representatives.
Visitors will be required to fill out a four-question health assessment prior to stepping foot in the park.
When in line for rides, social distancing indicators will mark the ground for attendees to maintain six feet apart from one another.
Around the park, additional hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations have been added for increased hygiene.
“We’ve spent months thoughtfully preparing to reopen, and although the experience will be different, we’re confident these changes will help with the safety of our guests and employees," Deese said. "We want our guests to be able to focus on rediscovering joy as a family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.