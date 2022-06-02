Wild Adventures opens Sweet Summer Nights

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park invites families to stay later and ride longer this summer during Sweet Summer Nights with activities and specials throughout the park.
Every Friday night in June and July, the park provides extended hours, family-friendly entertainment and specially priced snacks, park representatives said in a statement.
Guests can also experience fireworks every Friday night in July.
“Fridays this summer, families can slide, splash and stay longer, making Wild Adventures and Splash Island the hottest place to cool down and celebrate,” said Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager. “With the addition of fireworks on Friday nights in July, there is no better place for families to create summer memories.”
Beginning Friday, June 3, Wild Adventures Theme Park will be open until 9 p.m. Fridays for guests to spend more time on rollercoasters, thrill rides and in Splash Island Water Park. Guests can sit back and relax at Water’s Edge Brews & Bites with live music and outdoor games such as cornhole or head to Splash Island to party the night away with a live DJ, limbo contest, etc.
Sweet Summer Nights gets even sweeter with a $2 snack menu from dusk to close including cotton candy, ice cream, pizza, ICEEs and Dippin’ Dots at select locations.
Families can participate in Sweet Summer Nights and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2022 season pass, starting at $99.99 plus tax. Daily admission is available for as low as $44.99 plus tax online at WildAdventures.com.
