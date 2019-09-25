VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park opened spooky frights, delightful treats and new additions last week to the park’s annual Halloween attactions Terror in the Wild and Kid-O-Ween.
Kid-O-Ween is underway and continues every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 27. The family-friendly event includes trick-or-treating for kids, scarecrow building, opportunities to paint pumpkins and the all-new Mr. Bones' Glow Maze, an indoor glow-in-the-dark play area, park officials said.
“We are encouraging families with young children to stick around after dark,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “We’ve separated our scarier attractions to ensure that everyone can have a fun experience.”
The majority of Kid-O-Ween festivities will be found in Discovery Outpost, a new three-acre adventure area the park debuted this spring. Discovery Outpost features six family rides and the 20-foot Gator Bridge, a netted rope bridge suspended over 100 alligators.
"Terror in the Wild" opened last weekend and continues every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 26. Terror in the Wild is not recommended for children younger than 12 and features nine haunted attractions and scare zones, including the all-new "Carn-EVIL 3D Clown Maze."
"'Carn-EVIL' is definitely an attraction that you have to see for yourself,” Floyd said. “Before you enter, you’ll be given a pair of 3D glasses that transform the experience into something uniquely terrifying.”
"Carn-EVIL" is just one of the three new attractions and scare zones which join Terror in the Wild fan-favorites Camp Hackaway, Wasteland and more.
Wild Adventures is introducing its 2019 Fall Into Food menu, which includes buffalo mac & cheese waffle cones, frozen cheesecake on a stick, loaded barbecue fries, Walk-A-Way Tacos, s’mores colossal shakes and more. Through Oct. 25, guests will find special $2 food deals at select locations that include cheeseburgers, hamburgers, chicken tenders, fries, pulled pork sandwiches, cheese pizza, chicken wings, drinks and more, park officials said.
"Terror in the Wild" and Kid-O-Ween are included with park admission or a season pass, including the Pre-K Free Kid's Season Pass available to all children ages 3 to 5 years old. Parents interested in receiving a free season pass for their child can visit WildAdventures.com/Pre-K for more information and to register.
The 2020 season passes are on sale through Oct. 31 at the guaranteed lowest price. 2020 Season Passes can be used for the remainder of 2019 and the entire 2020 season.
More information, visit WildAdventures.com.
