Wild Adventures opens Glimmering Light Trail

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park has kicked off Christmas celebrations with more than one million lights, a five-story animated Christmas tree, festive food, Santa visits and new light displays, including the Glimmering Light Trail.
"Wild Adventures Christmas is an annual tradition for families across our region and each year we work hard to ensure that everyone who visits has an unforgettable and illuminating experience," said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. "Our new Glimmering Light Trail will provide one of many magical moments this year."
The Glimmering Light Trail winds through a real Georgia swamp on the park’s Alapaha Trail. The boardwalk is illuminated by light displays, light tunnels and animated installations, creating an awe-inspiring experience in a natural setting, park representatives said in a statement.
When the sun goes down, the Glimmering Light Trail comes alive, along with millions of other Christmas lights throughout the park, including a five-story animated tree, the largest Christmas Tree in South Georgia.
"We also have new entertainment for families to enjoy this holiday season," Floyd said. "In addition to our popular Living Nativity, guests can learn to be one of Santa's elves at Holly Frostington's Elf Training Academy, jam out with The Drummer Boys percussion group, and participate in the nightly Christmas Tree Lighting Parade and Dance Party."
Guests can take a train ride on the Holiday Express to learn about Christmas traditions from around the world and pick up a Wild Adventures Christmas Tasting Card for some delicious and unique holiday treats, representatives said.
“Throughout the park, you’ll find fun Holiday foods like a Colossal Holiday Shake, apple cinnamon funnel cake fries, hot chocolate, s’mores and even cherry chipotle pulled pork sliders,” Floyd said. “We've put together a special menu of limited-time items for you to enjoy while you celebrate Christmas with your family and friends."
Wild Adventures Christmas is included with park admission or a season pass; 2022 season passes are on sale and all children born between 2017 and 2019 are eligible for free admission with a Pre-K Free Kid's Season Pass, which is available at WildAdventures.com/PreK.
For more information about Wild Adventures Christmas, 2022 Season Passes or the Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass, visit WildAdventures.com.
