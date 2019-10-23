VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is observing the last weekend of Halloween festivities with a Monster-Sized Costume Contest and free admission for kids 9 and younger Sunday.
“This year’s Kid-O-Ween celebrations have been a huge hit with our guests, especially with the addition of Mr. Bone's Glow Maze and more Candy Stations,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “We are definitely looking forward to sharing the fun with even more families during the event’s final weekend.”
Kid-O-Ween continues 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with trick-or-treating, costume parades, new shows and new attractions, park representatives said.
On Sunday, Oct. 27, all kids ages 9 and younger, accompanied by a paying adult or season passholder, will receive free admission to the park.
Also Sunday, the first 100 children 13 and younger to register for the Monster-Sized Costume Contest will compete for the grand prize of two 2020 gold season passes, valued at $250.
Registration begins 11 a.m. near the park entrance.
The Monster-Sized Costume Contest starts 2:30 p.m. at Lakeside Showplace where special celebrity judges from Black Crow Media will be looking for the most creative and fun costume, park representatives said.
“This weekend also marks the last chance to experience Terror in the Wild,” Floyd said. “We introduced several new attractions this year, including the terrifying and unique Carn-EVIL 3D Clown Maze.”
Terror in the Wild begins at dusk Friday and Saturday night and features nine haunted attractions and scare zones. Terror in the Wild is not recommended for children younger than 12.
Terror in the Wild and Kid-O-Ween are included with park admission or a season pass, including the pre-K free kid’s season pass available to all children ages 3 to 5 years old. Parents interested in receiving a free season pass for a child can visit WildAdventures.com/Pre-K for more information and to register.
2020 season passes are on sale through Oct. 31 at the lowest price of the year; 2020 season passes can be used for the remainder of 2019 and the entire 2020 season, park representatives said.
For more information about Terror in the Wild, Kid-O-Ween, 2020 season passes or the pre-K free kid’s season pass, visit WildAdventures.com.
