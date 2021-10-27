Wild Adventures offers kids free Halloween admission

VALDOSTA. – The new Great Pumpkin LumiNights ends this weekend at Wild Adventures Theme Park and the park is giving all children 9 and younger free admission this Sunday.
All kids ages 3 to 5 will also have the opportunity to receive a free 2022 Season Pass, park representatives said in a statement.
“Great Pumpkin LumiNights has been an overwhelming success, and we’re offering free admission for kids 9 and under to make it even easier for families to experience these incredible, gigantic pumpkin sculptures and make some unforgettable memories,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager.
On Sunday, Oct. 31, kids ages 9 and younger, accompanied by a paying adult or season passholder, will receive free admission. The park opens at noon with fun experiences throughout the day, including trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, the Light the Night Glow Parade, Mr. Bones Glow Maze and performances from Jason the Juggler and master illusionist Jackson Rayne.
Guests can also taste the flavors of The Pumpkin Spice Festival, the nation’s only large-scale celebration of Pumpkin Spice. More than two dozen pumpkin spice treats are available at different locations throughout the park. A full menu is available at WildAdventures.com.
“This weekend is also a great time for parents to take advantage of our extremely popular pre-K free kid’s season pass, which is available to all kids born from 2017 through 2019,” Floyd said.
To receive a 2021 pre-K free kids season pass, parents must first register online at WildAdventures.com/PreK and bring a proof-of-age with their child when they visit the park to activate the pass, park representatives said.
“On Sunday, we are also giving kids the chance to win a pair of 2022 gold season passes during our Monster-Sized Costume Contest,” Floyd said. ”Celebrity judges from Black Crow Media will be joining us to look for the cutest, funniest and most original costumes.”
Registration for the Monster-Sized Costume Contest begins noon Sunday and is open to children 9 and younger. The contests begin at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Lakeside Showplace.
The 2022 Wild Adventures season passes are on sale now at the lowest price of the year and can be used for admission for the remainder of this year and all of next season, park representatives said.
More information: Visit WildAdventures.com.
