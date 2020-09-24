VALDOSTA – Some of Wild Adventures Theme Park's youngest fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the park for free with the return of the popular program that provides complimentary season passes to young children.
Registration is open that allows any child born in 2016, 2017 or 2018 the chance to receive free admission to Wild Adventures and Splash Island now through the end of the 2021 season.
“When a young child visits Wild Adventures, they get first-hand experience with animals they’ve been hearing about their entire lives like lions, tigers and giraffes,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “Our pre-K pass program makes it even easier for families with young children to spark their imaginations with fun and educational experiences again and again.”
In order to secure a free pass, registration must be completed online at wildadventures.com/prek and then parents must bring their child to the park along with a birth certificate or passport to receive the pass.
“Now is a great time to get a pre-K free kid’s season pass because our passes for parents are on sale now for the lowest price they will be,” Floyd said. “And you can use the passes now to enjoy our Pumpkin Spice Festival that kicks off this weekend with lots of fun foods and trick-or-treating. Then families can come back for Wild Adventures Christmas and join us next year for the entire season.”
The Pumpkin Spice Festival will continue every weekend through Nov. 1.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.