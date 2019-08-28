VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park offers free admission to first-responders during Labor Day weekend, and all other guests can receive “Buy One, Get One Free” admission with a food donation during the last days of the 2019 season for Splash Island Waterpark.
“Every Labor Day weekend, we take the opportunity to show our gratitude to those in our community who are always ready to help at a moment’s notice,” said Patrick Pearson, director of sales and marketing. “First-responders have incredibly tough and important jobs, so we’re happy to open our doors this weekend for some fun and relaxation.”
First-responders can receive free single-day admission Saturday through Monday, Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, with a valid employee ID or paystub. A list of eligible professions is available at WildAdventures.com.
“Labor Day weekend also gives us a chance to help Second Harvest stock shelves before we head into the holiday season,” Pearson said. “Last year, our guests brought almost 4,000 pounds of food for the pantry, and we are looking to have an even bigger turnout this year.”
All guests who bring a non-perishable food donation, valued at a minimum of $10, will receive “Buy One, Get One Free” single-day admission this Saturday through Monday, park officials said.
All donations will be given to Second Harvest of South Georgia, they said.
“Labor Day Weekend is also the last chance to visit Splash Island Waterpark this season,” Pearson said. “So, it’s a great way to make some great summertime memories with family and friends and help those in need at the same time.”
Splash Island Waterpark is included with admission to Wild Adventures.
For more information about free admission for first-responders and BOGO admission, visit WildAdventures.com.
