VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is bringing a Black Friday sale to guests as park employees plan to set up in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, 7-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, selling discounted 2021 season passes and giving away unlimited sodas with the purchase of a gold pass.
Buffalo Wild Wings close proximity to the Valdosta Mall means shoppers already hitting the sales won't have to travel far to find the deal.
“We want to make buying a Wild Adventures season pass as convenient as possible for families in the region, so we will be set up were many are expected to be this Friday” said Patrick Pearson, director of sales and marketing. “To sweeten the deal, we are offering a free 25th anniversary unlimited soda cup, resulting in a total savings of more than fifty dollars.”
Wild Adventures will be opening for Christmas Dec. 12 with more than a million lights, a five-story animated Christmas tree and COVID-19-safe Santa set where kids can meet and have photos taken with Santa while remaining safe.
More information: wildadventures.com.
