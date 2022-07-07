Wild Adventures named third most affordable US park

VALDOSTA – A recently published article by Travel + Leisure identified Wild Adventures Theme Park as the third most affordable amusement park in the United States.
The article, based on a recent HomeToGo study, ranked 30 United States theme parks on the cost of admission, parking and nearby lodging options and ranked the South Georgia theme park in the top three, park representatives said in a statement.
"The average Wild Adventures admission price of $53.74 is considerably lower than the national average of $74.51, and much lower than the average cost per day at well-known parks in Florida and California at $217.37 and $256.98, respectively," park representatives added.
The park is named as one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by Travel + Leisure as one of the most affordable theme parks in the country,” said Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager. “This is the third recognition Wild Adventures has received for its affordability, something our guests and passholders have been enjoying for more than two decades. We are happy to continue providing memorable, reasonably priced experiences for families.”
More information: Visit WildAdventures.com.
Wild Adventures’ Celebrate America Festival is currently in full swing with free admission for active and retired military, fireworks July 1-4, 8 and performances from The Original Harlem Globetrotters July 8-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.