Wild Adventures looks to new year

VALDOSTA – Businesses throughout Lowndes County took a hit when the pandemic arrived and Valdosta's only theme park is no exception.
Just two weeks after opening for its 2020 season in March, Wild Adventures Theme Park shut its doors due to COVID-19.
“We were assuming we'd open as usual and go through our entire season; it didn't happen that way,” said Jon Vigue, Wild Adventures general manager.
Vigue took over as general manager in October after long-time manager Molly Deese moved to Adventure Aquarium in New Jersey, which is also also part of Herschend Enterprises, Wild Adventures' parent company.
Prior to taking on the role, Vigue was assistant general manager at the park and has more than 20 years of theme park experience.
However, no amount of experience could have prepped him or anyone for the lasting effects COVID-19 would bring to the community.
Vigue said the park lost “pretty much 50%” of its usual profit due to missing the typical spring-time push.
While closed, Wild Adventures focused on how to reopen the park safely and how to still honor the season passes already purchased by individuals.
Park officials decided to extend 2020 season passes into 2021. The park eventually reopened in 2020 with COVID-19 procedures in place. Guests began returning to the park and Vigue said the holidays brought out more people.
While COVID-19 uncertainty still looms, Vigue said he hopes 2021 will be a big year for Wild Adventures, especially since it marks the park's 25th anniversary.
“We have many things in the pipeline we are doing for the anniversary,” Vigue said. “The park is continuing to improve. There are things that will be launching with the opening of the park and some throughout the season.”
Concerts were noticeably missing in 2020 from Wild Adventures as all were canceled due to the pandemic. Vigue said the park plans to bring back concerts in the new year.
“I am very pleased to say we are committed to doing concerts in 2021,” Vigue said. “We already have a few lined up and look forward to announcing those when we reopen.”
As for if the park will reopen with all the current rules in place, Vigue said it remains uncertain. Staff did opt to push the re-opening of the park to the beginning of April versus the typical March opening to better survey how the opening should occur.
“There is still some uncertainty around what's going on with COVID-19,” Vigue said. “We are taking a modest approach with how we look at our calendar. It's important we remain flexible and pay attention to the status of the pandemic.”
Wild Adventures is also a large employer in Lowndes County with Vigue saying there will be job postings going out in early 2021 and hiring events for interested candidates.
“We did have a tough year in 2020 but we are still a healthy and strong business that looks forward to being here for a long time,” Vigue said.
