Wild Adventures launches United Way benefit

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is getting into the giving spirit this holiday season by launching a special ticket sale to benefit the Greater Valdosta United Way while also offering free admission to first responder, teacher and military families.
Both efforts spring from the park’s Days of Thanks event, Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, an annual celebration of those who have supported Wild Adventures and its surrounding communities throughout the season, park representatives said.
“During Days of Thanks, we look for opportunities to give back to those who have made positive contributions to the communities we serve,” said Jon Vigue, assistant general manager. “We do that through a variety of ways, and this year we are particularly excited to give to the Greater Valdosta United Way, which supports incredible charitable work throughout a five-county area.”
Starting Monday, three dollars of every ticket sold during the online-only Days of Thanks Flash Sale will be donated to the Greater Valdosta United Way. The sale will continue through Sunday, Nov. 24 at WildAdventures.com with single-day admission tickets available for $15 plus tax, park representatives said.
“This is an incredible gift from a great community partner that has a heart for helping and serving the community,” said Michael Smith, executive director, Greater Valdosta United Way. “And it is a great way for a family to support the United Way and our agencies all while enjoying a festive holiday outing at Wild Adventures.”
For more information about Days of Thanks or the Days of Thanks Flash Sale to benefit the Greater Valdosta United Way, visit WildAdventures.com.
