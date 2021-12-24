VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is ringing in the New Year with a celebration aimed at bringing families together without keeping them up too late.
"Our new Family First Night event provides families with all the fun and excitement of a big New Year's Eve celebration, including great food, party favors and reserved VIP seating for a spectacular fireworks display," said Patrick Pearson, director of sales and marketing.
The event begins noon Friday, Dec. 31, park representatives said in a statement. Participating families can pick up their celebration packets, which will include noisemakers and other party supplies, as well as a voucher for a free 5-by-7 photo, at The Clubhouse.
"After spending the afternoon enjoying our rides, shows and animal attractions our Family First Night guests get access to an All-You-Can-Eat New Year's feast with pot roast, chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, ice cream and more, including unlimited soda,” Pearson said.
The Family First Night feast begins 6:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse, followed by a fireworks display at 8 p.m., with reserved seating available around the lake in the park's center.
Family First Night on Dec. 31 is available to guests as an admission add-on or as part of a package deal that includes discounted admission. Tickets are only available online at WildAdventures.com and are limited to the first 100 people.
The New Years Fireworks Spectacular is available to all guests with park admission or a season pass Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Wild Adventures Christmas continues select days now through Jan. 2 with more than a million lights, a five-story animated Christmas tree, new shows and seasonal treats available throughout the park.
Wild Adventures Christmas is included with park admission or a season pass. All children born between 2017 and 2019 are eligible for free admission with a pre-K free kid's season pass, which is available at WildAdventures.com/PreK.
Visit WildAdventures.com for more information on Family First Night, Wild Adventures Christmas, 2022 season passes or the pre-K free kid's season pass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.