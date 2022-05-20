Wild Adventures honors teachers

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is offering free admission for teachers and all school employees during its Educator Appreciation Weekend Saturday and Sunday, May 21, 22.
“We recognize that the past few years have presented unprecedented challenges for educators, and we want to express our gratitude for their commitment to our students,” said Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager. “Come float down Paradise River and chill out at Catch-A-Wave Bay. We want teachers to take a well-deserved break on us.”
During Wild Adventures’ Educator Appreciation Weekend, public and private school teachers and employees can receive free single-day admission with a valid school ID or proof of employment. Homeschool teachers can receive this offer by presenting a copy of their Declaration of Intent.
“Teachers are incredibly generous. They devote their time, energy and resources to ensuring students are well-prepared,” Floyd said. “This is just one of the ways we are trying to follow their lead and give back.”
In addition to free admission, the first 100 teachers to enter the park on both Saturday and Sunday will also receive a complimentary $10 gift card from The Learning Tree on Norman Drive to use toward the purchase of school supplies, park representatives said in a statement.
“The Learning Tree is a fantastic resource for teachers in our area and we're thrilled to be working with them on this effort to show our appreciation,” Floyd said.
Wild Adventures is offering special pricing for teachers booking field trips during Education Days, weekdays in May. Teachers can save $25 per ticket when they book their field trip now.
For more information about Educator Appreciation Weekend, education days field trips, etc., visit WildAdventures.com.
