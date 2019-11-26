VALDOSTA – People who serve the community are being thanked for their service during Wild Adventures Theme Park’s Days of Thanks.
“We recognize the people who serve our community make a lot of sacrifices and we want to invite them out to the park to create memorable experiences,” Stephanie Barden, Wild Adventures communications coordinator, said.
From Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, first responders, teachers and military can get free single-day admission tickets for themselves and up to four immediate family members. People interested in claiming the tickets will just need to show proof of employment at the gate.
The offer is good for anyone in these job positions across the nation, park officials said.
Crunch the Alligator and friends visited Valdosta Fire Station 1 Thursday afternoon to present tickets to the firefighters on duty.
For Cpl. Davasio Johnson, the tickets mean a chance to enjoy a day at the park with his family, he said.
“We love Wild Adventures, it’s a great place to be,” Johnson said. “I enjoy taking my family out to Wild Adventures. (My sons) are going to be real excited to go.”
Johnson said he is excited to get to the turkey legs served within the park, adding the whole experience makes him feel good to be recognized for what he and his fellow firefighters do.
Wild Adventures based its definition of “first responder” provided by the United States First Responder Association. The full list can be found online at usfra.org/notes/Who_is_a_First_Responder.
Those who do not fall into this category can participate in a sale during Days of Thanks by donating to Second Harvest of South Georgia. A non-perishable food donation, valued at $10 or more, will give guests a buy one, get one free discount from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. Each $10 food donation qualifies for up to three BOGO tickets.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
