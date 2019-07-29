VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park has extended park hours, lighting up the sky with fireworks, offering discounted evening tickets and presenting a legendary rock band during the Second Annual Moonlight Madness.
“Moonlight Madness is a chance for our guests to beat the heat, play under the stars, enjoy fantastic fireworks displays and visit in the evenings for half the price of general admission,” said Adam Floyd, park marketing communications manager.
Moonlight Madness started July 27 and runs through Aug. 3 at Wild Adventures, with extended park hours from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. During the event, each day will conclude with a fireworks spectacular at 9:45 p.m.
Wild Adventures offers a discounted, after 5 p.m. ticket available at the park for $25 plus tax during Moonlight Madness, Floyd said.
Legendary pop act Air Supply will take the stage Aug. 3 for a concert at the All-Star Amphitheater on the final day of Moonlight Madness.
For more information about Moonlight Madness, visit WildAdventures.com.
